L&T appoints Amitabh Kant as independent director: Know his profile

Kant's expertise spans governance, policy, and international relations

Kant isn't just another board member—he's a retired IAS officer who helped shape India's G20 presidency and pushed big reforms at NITI Aayog.

He's recognized for championing the Global South and brings serious experience from both government and private sectors, including advising Fairfax Financial Holdings.

L&T calls him an "Additional Director," suggesting he's not replacing anyone but adding fresh perspective after 45 years in public service.