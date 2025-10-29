L&T appoints Amitabh Kant as independent director: Know his profile
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just picked Amitabh Kant—former G20 Sherpa and ex-NITI Aayog CEO—as a non-executive independent director for the next five years, ending October 28, 2030 (pending shareholder nod).
This move is likely intended to strengthen L&T's governance and policy know-how.
Fun fact: Kant was also recently tapped as an independent director at HCL Technologies and an additional director at IndiGo.
Kant's expertise spans governance, policy, and international relations
Kant isn't just another board member—he's a retired IAS officer who helped shape India's G20 presidency and pushed big reforms at NITI Aayog.
He's recognized for championing the Global South and brings serious experience from both government and private sectors, including advising Fairfax Financial Holdings.
L&T calls him an "Additional Director," suggesting he's not replacing anyone but adding fresh perspective after 45 years in public service.