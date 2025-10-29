Fubo and Hulu Live TV merge to create pay TV giant

What's next for the merged company?

Sports fans can now catch over 55,000 live events each year across different subscription plans—from slim bundles to bigger packages.

Even though they've merged, you'll still find Fubo as its own app, while Hulu Live TV stays part of Disney's streaming bundle (with Disney+ and ESPN Unlimited).

Disney now owns a 70% stake in the new company and will provide a $145 million term loan to Fubo in 2026 as part of the transaction—putting them head-to-head with YouTube TV in the streaming game.