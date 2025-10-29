L&T's Q2 profit up 16% as international projects boost revenue Business Oct 29, 2025

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just posted a solid quarter, with profits up 16% to ₹3,926 crore for July-September 2025.

Revenue grew 10% to nearly ₹68,000 crore, and more than half of that came from international projects, showing L&T's global reach is stronger than ever.