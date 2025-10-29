L&T's Q2 profit up 16% as international projects boost revenue
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just posted a solid quarter, with profits up 16% to ₹3,926 crore for July-September 2025.
Revenue grew 10% to nearly ₹68,000 crore, and more than half of that came from international projects, showing L&T's global reach is stronger than ever.
Record order book for India's engineering behemoth
Q2 alone saw new deals up by 45%, with international contracts making up most of the wins.
Their total order book now stands at an all-time high of ₹6.67 lakh crore.
Diversified growth driving L&T's momentum
What's powering this momentum?
L&T isn't putting all its eggs in one basket—they're growing across infrastructure, renewables, hydrocarbons, public spaces, and even data centers.
Even with global uncertainties swirling around, they've managed to keep their project pipeline healthy and margins steady—pretty impressive for India's engineering giant.