Ixigo logs 37% revenue growth to ₹283 crore in Q2FY25 Business Oct 29, 2025

Ixigo saw its revenue climb 37% year-on-year to ₹283 crore for July-September 2024, with strong growth from train, flight, and especially bus bookings.

But despite the surge, the company slipped into a net loss of ₹3 crore—down from a ₹13 crore profit last year—as rising costs outpaced gains.