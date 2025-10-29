Ixigo logs 37% revenue growth to ₹283 crore in Q2FY25
Ixigo saw its revenue climb 37% year-on-year to ₹283 crore for July-September 2024, with strong growth from train, flight, and especially bus bookings.
But despite the surge, the company slipped into a net loss of ₹3 crore—down from a ₹13 crore profit last year—as rising costs outpaced gains.
Flight bookings slow down growth
Ixigo's expenses shot up 52%, mainly due to higher staff and operational costs.
Train bookings brought in ₹123 crore, while bus bookings grew over 50%, making it the fastest-growing segment.
Still, slower growth in flights and fewer advance train reservations cooled things off compared to last quarter.
Prosus's stake boost hotel expansion plans
Dutch investor Prosus picked up a fresh 10.1% stake in Ixigo for about ₹1,296 crore this quarter—giving Ixigo more muscle to expand its hotel business.
The company's stock even closed slightly up on October 29th, showing some optimism for what's next.