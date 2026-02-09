Chris Hemsworth becomes Amazon's 'Chief Heartthrob' for Alexa devices
Amazon pulled a playful stunt by naming Chris Hemsworth its "Chief Heartthrob" for Alexa Devices, all as part of a promo for their Super Bowl ad.
His internal profile, dated February 6, even joked that he reports directly to CEO Andy Jassy and enjoys everything from hammer throwing to cinnamon scrubs.
Hemsworth was the star of Amazon's Super Bowl ad
This was all part of the build-up to Amazon's Super Bowl ad, Alexaaaa+, which aired February 8.
The ad featured Hemsworth in over-the-top situations where Alexa+ seemed out to get him—think garage door mishaps and bear attacks—before finally helping him relax with a massage and cinnamon scrub.
The campaign also introduced Amazon's new generative AI for Alexa devices.
Controversy over the joke
Reactions inside Amazon were mixed.
One employee said the prank "This definitely makes up for the hollow feeling of cleaning out my peer's desk and meeting him out front with his boxes given he was laid off last week," while another called it "It's less of a joke than it is an insult to the rest of us,".
Amazon described it as "a fun internal Easter egg as we head into the Big Game this weekend."