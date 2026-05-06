CIABC requests state approval to raise IMFL and wine prices Business May 06, 2026

Making your favorite drink might soon get pricier.

The Indian alcoholic beverages industry is struggling with soaring production costs, thanks to the ongoing Middle East crisis that has sent crude oil prices from $69.01 to $112.47 a barrel between February 2026 and May 6, 2026.

With energy and supply chains hit hard, the industry group CIABC is asking state governments to let them raise prices on IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) and wine.