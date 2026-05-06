CIABC requests state approval to raise IMFL and wine prices
Making your favorite drink might soon get pricier.
The Indian alcoholic beverages industry is struggling with soaring production costs, thanks to the ongoing Middle East crisis that has sent crude oil prices from $69.01 to $112.47 a barrel between February 2026 and May 6, 2026.
With energy and supply chains hit hard, the industry group CIABC is asking state governments to let them raise prices on IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) and wine.
Packaging, LPG and import costs surge
It's not just oil: costs for packaging materials like glass, paperboard, and plastics have shot up too.
Even commercial LPG cylinders are nearly two-thirds more expensive now, making manufacturing tougher during busy seasons.
Add in a weaker rupee making imports costlier, and it is clear why the CIABC says price hikes are needed just to keep things running.