CII's Rajiv Memani says Indian firms plan ₹41tn FY26 investment
Business
Big news on the business front: Indian companies are planning to invest ₹41 trillion in FY26, a massive 50% jump from last year.
According to CII President Rajiv Memani, energy and utilities are among the sectors seeing significant investment, though mining projects are still stuck waiting for approvals.
CII expects 6.5% FY26 GDP
With all the global uncertainty, businesses are doubling down on supply chain management and risk controls.
Memani also pointed out that India needs better policies to boost homegrown manufacturing and cut back on imports, especially as rising oil prices and shipping hiccups keep things unpredictable.
Despite some sector-specific hurdles (like slow IPOs and tech challenges), CII is still expecting a solid 6.5% GDP growth for FY26.