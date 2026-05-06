CII's Rajiv Memani says Indian firms plan ₹41tn FY26 investment

CII expects 6.5% FY26 GDP

With all the global uncertainty, businesses are doubling down on supply chain management and risk controls.

Memani also pointed out that India needs better policies to boost homegrown manufacturing and cut back on imports, especially as rising oil prices and shipping hiccups keep things unpredictable.

Despite some sector-specific hurdles (like slow IPOs and tech challenges), CII is still expecting a solid 6.5% GDP growth for FY26.