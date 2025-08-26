Next Article
Cipla's stock shows positive momentum: What to expect
Cipla's stock has been climbing, with a 4.5% jump over the past month and a solid 2.3% gain just this week.
As of August 26, 2025, shares traded at ₹1,587.9 and the company's market cap hit ₹1.29 lakh crore.
With a price-to-earnings ratio of about 24 and steady trading volumes above one million shares daily, Cipla is catching some attention.
Trading volumes indicate growing investor confidence
On Monday, Cipla closed at ₹1,592.80—up slightly from the previous day—while trading volumes stayed strong at over 15 lakh shares (a bit higher than last week's average).
This consistent activity may indicate growing investor confidence about where Cipla is headed right now.