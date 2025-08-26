Cipla's stock shows positive momentum: What to expect Business Aug 26, 2025

Cipla's stock has been climbing, with a 4.5% jump over the past month and a solid 2.3% gain just this week.

As of August 26, 2025, shares traded at ₹1,587.9 and the company's market cap hit ₹1.29 lakh crore.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of about 24 and steady trading volumes above one million shares daily, Cipla is catching some attention.