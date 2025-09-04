City Square Mart's parent firm to launch ₹18.44cr IPO

Jay Ambe plans to use IPO proceeds to expand

The IPO funds will help Jay Ambe expand—₹4.25 crore goes toward buying a store in Ahmedabad, and ₹4.63 crore is set aside for fitting out three new stores. The rest supports working capital and other business needs.

Since starting in 2020, City Square Mart has grown to 17 stores across Gujarat and just reported a big jump in profits (up nearly 78%) and revenue (up almost 42%) for the year ending March 2025.

Shares are set to list on BSE SME from September 16.