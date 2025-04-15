Credit cards can help or hurt—How to use them right
While credit cards can be a handy financial tool, they also come with potential pitfalls.
Knowing the do's and don'ts of credit card usage is critical to avoid falling into unnecessary debt and keeping a healthy credit score.
From what to do to what not to do, here are some essential tips to help you navigate the complexities of credit card management.
Payment strategy
Pay your due amount in full
One of the most important practices is paying your balance in full each month.
This way you avoid interest charges, which can add up quickly if you're only making minimum payments.
Paying off your balance also improves your credit score by showing responsible credit usage.
If you can't pay in full, try to pay more than the minimum amount required to lower interest costs over time.
Utilization awareness
Monitor your credit utilization ratio
Keeping a tab on your credit utilization ratio is essential for a good credit score.
This ratio is the percentage of available credit you are using.
Experts suggest keeping this ratio under 30% to show lenders that you are not overly reliant on borrowed money.
Frequent checks of this ratio will allow you to tweak spending habits before they negatively impact your finances.
Timely payments
Avoid late payments
Late payments can attract hefty fees and hurt your credit score a lot.
By setting up automatic payments or reminders, you can make sure that you never miss a due date, safeguarding your finances as well as your reputation with creditors.
Making timely payments consistently speaks highly of your financial responsibility and helps you earn trust from lenders.
Advance caution
Be cautious with cash advances
While cash advances may appear to be an easy fix during cash crunches, they usually carry hefty charges and interest rates right off the bat with no grace period.
Consider other options before opting for cash advances from a credit card, as these charges accumulate pretty fast, leaving you with a heavier debt load over time.
Statement vigilance
Review statements regularly
On a recurring basis, examine the month's statements. Doing this helps you identify unauthorized transactions or mistakes. Disputing them early stops possible losses.
It also ensures you maintain accurate billing records over time. This protects you from fraud attempts effectively through vigilant monitoring practices.
