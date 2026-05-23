ClickUp cuts 22% of workforce to shift focus to AI
Business
ClickUp, the productivity app company, just announced it is letting go of 22% of its team, more than 200 people, as it shifts focus to artificial intelligence.
CEO Zeb Evans says this is not just about cutting costs; it is a big move to reshape how the company works by creating new roles centered around AI.
ClickUp defines 3 AI job groups
ClickUp jobs will fall into three groups: "builders" who develop AI tools, "system managers" who run automated workflows, and "front-liners" who keep customer connections strong.
If you are good at using AI to automate tasks, you could land a key role managing advanced systems.
Evans hopes this push for "100x output" will spark more innovation and reward employees ready to embrace new tech.