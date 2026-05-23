Cloudflare cuts over 20% of staff, Matthew Prince cites AI

Cloudflare AI handles monitoring, prompts cuts

Prince called this wave of layoffs "We haven't found another example in US business history of a public company growing at more than 30% that laid off more than 20% of its workforce. ", saying he's never seen anything like it before.

At Cloudflare, AI now handles routine monitoring and performance checks, so roles in middle management, marketing, and finance took a hit.

The company is still hiring interns though, especially those focused on "AI-native" skills.