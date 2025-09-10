Clyx raises $14 million to help you meet new friends
Clyx, a social app operating in Miami, just landed $14 million in Series A funding led by Blitzscaling Ventures, with support from Venmo co-founder Iqram Magdon-Ismail and investor Nico Rosberg.
Founded in 2020 by Alyx van der Vorm, Clyx aims to make it easier—and to remove what van der Vorm calls 'the awkward burden of reaching out cold'—for people to find local events and actually connect offline.
Clyx pulls together event listings from places like Ticketmaster and TikTok so users can spot what's happening nearby and see which events their friends are interested in.
Its matching engine connects attendees with similar interests for smoother intros, while the Programs feature encourages regular group hangouts to help friendships stick.
Clyx is already live in 2 cities
Clyx is already live in Miami and London, with over 200,000 users browsing events and 50,000 buying tickets.
Next up: launching in New York this September (2025) and Sao Paulo later this year.
The fresh funding will go toward building new features, growing the team, and forming partnerships to bring more people together.