Clyx raises $14 million to help you meet new friends

Clyx pulls together event listings from places like Ticketmaster and TikTok so users can spot what's happening nearby and see which events their friends are interested in. Its matching engine connects attendees with similar interests for smoother intros, while the Programs feature encourages regular group hangouts to help friendships stick.

Clyx is already live in 2 cities

Clyx is already live in Miami and London, with over 200,000 users browsing events and 50,000 buying tickets.

Next up: launching in New York this September (2025) and Sao Paulo later this year.

The fresh funding will go toward building new features, growing the team, and forming partnerships to bring more people together.