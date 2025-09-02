CMAI urges government to set flat 5% GST on garments Business Sep 02, 2025

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is urging the government to set a flat 5% GST on every garment, no matter the price.

Right now, clothes under ₹1,000 get taxed at 5%, but anything pricier jumps to 12%—and there's talk of an even steeper 18% tax for garments over ₹2,500.

CMAI says these hikes would make clothes costlier and hit artisans hard.