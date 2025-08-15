Next Article
Coal India's stock rises 1.29% this week: Check price trends
Coal India's stock edged up 1.29% this week, closing at ₹384.45 on Friday.
But if you zoom out, the last three months have been rough—shares are down 4.63%, showing the company's still facing some sector headwinds.
Earnings per share at 53.78
Even with recent dips, Coal India stands on solid ground: it has a massive ₹2.37 trillion market cap and a healthy earnings-per-share of 53.78.
Its price-to-earnings ratio is just 7.15, suggesting it might be affordable for investors who like stability.
How has trading been?
Coal India isn't super volatile—its six-month beta is only 0.6614—which appeals to people who don't love wild swings in their portfolio.
Still, trading action has been lively (over four million shares changed hands Friday), and Thursday saw a small dip.