ITR-6 for AY 2024-25 is out: Key details
The Income Tax Department just rolled out the ITR-6 Excel Utility for Assessment Year 2024-25, aiming to make tax filing a bit smoother for companies.
If your business is registered under the Companies Act (think private limited, public limited, or one-person companies) and you don't get Section 11 exemptions, this form is for you.
Charitable trusts are off the hook here.
All you need to know about deadlines
Filing ITR-6 is fully online—no paper forms—using a digital signature.
For most companies without an audit requirement, the deadline is September 15, 2025.
If your accounts need auditing, mark October 31 on your calendar (with audit reports due by September 30).
Companies with international or special domestic transactions get until November 30.
No deadline extensions have been announced so far.