ITR-6 for AY 2024-25 is out: Key details Business Aug 15, 2025

The Income Tax Department just rolled out the ITR-6 Excel Utility for Assessment Year 2024-25, aiming to make tax filing a bit smoother for companies.

If your business is registered under the Companies Act (think private limited, public limited, or one-person companies) and you don't get Section 11 exemptions, this form is for you.

Charitable trusts are off the hook here.