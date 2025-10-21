Coca-Cola's drink sales in India dip due to unseasonal rains
Coca-Cola's drink sales in India and the Asia-Pacific dipped 1% in July-September 2025, mostly because heavy, unseasonal rains kept people from reaching for cold beverages.
Still, the company pulled off a 5% jump in revenue ($12.5 billion)—showing it's not all bad news.
The company is doubling down on marketing and affordable drinks
For the second quarter in a row, weather has thrown off India's soft drink scene, while new players like Reliance Consumer are making things even tougher with cheaper options.
This means brands like Coke are rethinking prices, promos, and how they connect with local tastes.
CEO James Quincey says they're doubling down on marketing and affordable drinks for India, signaling that even big names have to adapt fast when the market changes.
If you want to see how global brands respond to real-world challenges (and why your favorite drinks might get cheaper or trendier), this is worth keeping an eye on.