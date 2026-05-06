Coforge shares jump nearly 10% after over 20.5% EBITDA forecast
Business
Coforge's stock shot up nearly 10% on Wednesday, adding more than $500 million to its value.
Investors got excited after the IT firm projected more than 20.5% EBITDA growth for fiscal 2027, thanks to big new deals, better profit margins, and a solid order book.
Coforge March profit more than doubled
Coforge's March quarter profit more than doubled from last year, helped by cutting low-margin work and running operations more efficiently.
While bigger players like Infosys and HCLTech are being cautious due to AI spending slowdowns and global tensions, analysts say Coforge's upbeat forecast really stands out right now.