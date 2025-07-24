Next Article
Coforge's Q1 numbers boost profits, but stock tanks—why?
Coforge just dropped its Q1 FY26 numbers, and while profits and revenue grew impressively, the results didn't quite meet analyst expectations—sending the stock down 5.3% on Thursday.
Profit up 138% to ₹317 crore
Even with net profit jumping 138% year-on-year to ₹317 crore and revenue up 8% to ₹3,689 crore, investors weren't convinced.
The numbers missed forecasts by a small margin, so the market reacted quickly—something to keep in mind if you follow tech stocks or are curious about how earnings can move share prices.
Coforge added over a thousand employees this quarter
Coforge landed $507 million in new deals this quarter and added over a thousand employees, taking its team past 34,000 people.
Still, with market uncertainty hanging around, investors seem cautious for now despite these wins.