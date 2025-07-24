Next Article
Columbia University pays $220 million to settle antisemitism case
Columbia University is paying $220 million to the US government after losing more than $400 million in research funds over how it handled antisemitism on campus during the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The settlement will get Columbia's federal research grants back on track and ends a tense standoff with the Trump administration.
Columbia has to make big changes
This deal isn't just about money—Columbia also has to make big changes, like updating its policies on antisemitism, ending some race-based programs, and regularly reporting its progress.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon called these reforms a "roadmap" for other schools, signaling more government oversight ahead for how universities handle discrimination and campus debates.