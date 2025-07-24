Sensex closes at 82,514.77 points, Nifty settles at 25,167.55

Senores Pharmaceutic up over 11%

Senores Pharmaceutic led the pack with an 11.25% jump, followed closely by Thyrocare Tech (up 11.12%), Mukand Ltd (up 10.91%), Southern Petro (up 10.16%), and Maestros Elec (up 10%).

Meanwhile, only 17 of the Nifty50 stocks ended in positive territory as others slipped into the red.

The day also saw some shares hitting fresh highs and lows—showing just how mixed investor moods were this Thursday.