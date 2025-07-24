Next Article
Sensex closes at 82,514.77 points, Nifty settles at 25,167.55
The stock market took a dip on Thursday, with the Sensex falling by 211.87 points to 82,514.77 and the Nifty slipping 52.36 points to 25,167.55.
While most bluechip stocks struggled, a handful of companies managed to stand out with impressive gains.
Senores Pharmaceutic up over 11%
Senores Pharmaceutic led the pack with an 11.25% jump, followed closely by Thyrocare Tech (up 11.12%), Mukand Ltd (up 10.91%), Southern Petro (up 10.16%), and Maestros Elec (up 10%).
Meanwhile, only 17 of the Nifty50 stocks ended in positive territory as others slipped into the red.
The day also saw some shares hitting fresh highs and lows—showing just how mixed investor moods were this Thursday.