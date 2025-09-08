Cognizant can't use new logo during trademark tussle Business Sep 08, 2025

Cognizant just got told by the Bombay High Court that it can't use a certain logo for now. This comes after a legal back-and-forth with Bengaluru-based Atyati Technologies, who says Cognizant copied their design.

The court's latest move reverses an earlier decision and puts the brakes on Cognizant's use of the logo while things get sorted out.