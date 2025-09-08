Cognizant can't use new logo during trademark tussle
Cognizant just got told by the Bombay High Court that it can't use a certain logo for now. This comes after a legal back-and-forth with Bengaluru-based Atyati Technologies, who says Cognizant copied their design.
The court's latest move reverses an earlier decision and puts the brakes on Cognizant's use of the logo while things get sorted out.
Atyati's been using the logo since 2020
Atyati claims they've used this logo and called out Cognizant for trademark infringement.
Cognizant pushed back, saying Atyati waited too long to complain, but the judges didn't buy that argument and sided with Atyati's right to protection.
Now, hearings are being sped up to settle things for good.
Cognizant has already taken down the disputed logo
Cognizant has already taken down the disputed logo from its social media accounts like LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram—just sticking with its name for now.