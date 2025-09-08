Tata Steel hits 52-week high after Morgan Stanley upgrade
Tata Steel just hit a 52-week high on Monday, jumping to the top of the Nifty 50 gainers list.
This came right after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating to "Overweight" and set a new target price of ₹200 per share, pointing to stronger demand and solid global trends for steel.
Expert opinions can have a big impact
If you're curious about markets or thinking about investing, this is a good example of how expert opinions can shake things up.
The boost in Tata Steel's shares also lifted other metal stocks like JSW Steel and SAIL—so one upgrade can ripple across an entire sector.
Steel price forecasts raised by Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley raised its steel price forecasts for FY27 and FY28 by 3%, thanks to strong local demand, improving global commodity trends, and China's 'anti-involution' theme.
All this suggests Indian steelmakers could keep outperforming in the near future.