Air India's 'One India, One Fare' sale is now live

Economy tickets start at ₹47,000 across Europe

Economy tickets are set at ₹47,000 across Europe (London Heathrow starts at ₹49,999), Premium Economy is ₹70,000, and Business Class is ₹1.4 lakh.

Each ticket comes with one free date change.

If you're a Maharaja Club member and book on Air India's site or app during the sale, there are no convenience fees.