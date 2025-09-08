Air India's 'One India, One Fare' sale is now live
Air India has launched its "One India, One Fare" sale, allowing you to book round-trip flights to Europe from any Indian city at the same flat price.
The sale is available from September 7 to 11 for travel through March 31, 2026.
Economy tickets start at ₹47,000 across Europe
Economy tickets are set at ₹47,000 across Europe (London Heathrow starts at ₹49,999), Premium Economy is ₹70,000, and Business Class is ₹1.4 lakh.
Each ticket comes with one free date change.
If you're a Maharaja Club member and book on Air India's site or app during the sale, there are no convenience fees.
Promo code FLYAI offers up to ₹3,000 off per person
Use promo code FLYAI for up to ₹3,000 off per person. The offer's first-come-first-served on all booking platforms.
Air India connects travelers directly from India to 10 European cities—including London, Milan, Paris and Frankfurt—so getting to your dream destination just got easier (and fairer) for everyone.