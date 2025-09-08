Krupalu Metals launches ₹13.48 crore SME IPO

Krupalu Metals Ltd has launched its IPO at ₹72 per share, aiming to raise ₹13.48 crore by issuing 18.72 lakh new shares. The offer closes on September 11, and shares are set to list on the BSE SME platform by September 16.

Retail investors must apply for minimum 3,200 shares Retail investors need to apply for at least 3,200 shares (₹2.30 lakh).

The Grey Market Premium is currently flat at zero, hinting that investor excitement is pretty measured right now.

Finshore Management Services is handling the issue; Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar.

What does Krupalu Metals do? Based in Jamnagar, Gujarat—a major brass hub—Krupalu Metals makes brass and copper products like sheets, rods, washers, and custom parts for industrial and electrical clients.

As of July 2025, they have a small team: 13 permanent staff and about 40 contract workers.