Why CONCOR shares are gaining on Monday

Revenue and profit numbers for the last 4 quarters

CONCOR has been on a solid growth path—its revenue jumped from ₹6,427 crore in 2021 to ₹8,887 crore by 2025, and net profit nearly tripled over the same period.

For April-June this year (Q1 FY25), revenue held steady at ₹2,153 crore with net profit just about flat compared to last year.

Overall, the numbers show consistent performance with only minor ups and downs each quarter.