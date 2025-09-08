Next Article
Why CONCOR shares are gaining on Monday
Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) shares climbed 2% to ₹553.10 in early trading on Monday, September 1, signaling a boost in investor confidence.
As part of the Nifty Midcap 150 index, this uptick highlights CONCOR's growing relevance among mid-sized companies.
Revenue and profit numbers for the last 4 quarters
CONCOR has been on a solid growth path—its revenue jumped from ₹6,427 crore in 2021 to ₹8,887 crore by 2025, and net profit nearly tripled over the same period.
For April-June this year (Q1 FY25), revenue held steady at ₹2,153 crore with net profit just about flat compared to last year.
Overall, the numbers show consistent performance with only minor ups and downs each quarter.