L&T shares surge on robust Q1 FY26 results Business Sep 08, 2025

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares nudged up to ₹3,557.50 on Monday, hitting a high of ₹3,579.90, following the company's impressive financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2025.

As a major player in the Nifty 50, L&T continues to draw steady investor attention.