L&T shares surge on robust Q1 FY26 results
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares nudged up to ₹3,557.50 on Monday, hitting a high of ₹3,579.90, following the company's impressive financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2025.
As a major player in the Nifty 50, L&T continues to draw steady investor attention.
Revenue and net profit jump
L&T's revenue jumped 16% year-on-year in Q1 FY26, reaching ₹63,679 crore from ₹55,120 crore last year.
Net profit climbed too—up to ₹4,326 crore from ₹3,440 crore—a sign that the company's growth streak is still going strong.
Dividend, return on equity, and debt levels
A final dividend of ₹34 per share (effective June 3, 2025) has boosted confidence.
Add in a healthy return on equity at 15.4% and stable debt levels—investors are feeling good about where L&T is headed next.