Hero MotoCorp's stock rises on new CEO announcement
Hero MotoCorp's stock got a boost—up 2.37% to ₹5,490—on the same day the company announced Harshavasrdhan Chitale as its next CEO.
He'll officially step in on January 5, 2026.
The move is noteworthy since Hero is part of the Nifty 50, which keeps it on investors' radar.
How has Hero performed recently?
Even with slightly lower revenue this June quarter (₹9,727.75 crore vs last year's ₹10,210.79 crore), Hero managed a net profit of ₹1,076.21 crore and saw earnings per share rise to ₹85.26 from ₹52.31 year-over-year.
For the full year ending March 2025, revenue grew by 8.3% and net profit jumped nearly 17.5%, showing the company's still going strong overall.