Hero MotoCorp's stock rises on new CEO announcement Business Sep 08, 2025

Hero MotoCorp's stock got a boost—up 2.37% to ₹5,490—on the same day the company announced Harshavasrdhan Chitale as its next CEO.

He'll officially step in on January 5, 2026.

The move is noteworthy since Hero is part of the Nifty 50, which keeps it on investors' radar.