Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed for fifth straight month
What's the story
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced a price cut for commercial LPG gas cylinders. The price of a 19kg commercial cylinder has been reduced by ₹51.5, effective September 1. In Delhi, the new price will be ₹1,580 per cylinder. This comes after a series of reductions since April and is expected to benefit restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that rely on these cylinders for their operations.
Market trends
Price adjustments and monthly revision
After a minor price hike of ₹6 in March, commercial LPG cylinder rates resumed a downward trend starting in April 2025. Oil marketing companies lowered prices by ₹41 in April, followed by successive reductions of ₹24 in June, ₹58.5 in July, ₹33.5 in August, and ₹51.5 in September. The price adjustments for commercial LPG cylinders are part of a regular monthly revision process. This is done in accordance with global crude prices and other market factors.
Pricing stability
Why domestic LPG prices have remained stable?
Despite the fluctuations in commercial LPG cylinder prices, domestic cylinder rates have remained largely stable. This is because about 90% of India's total LPG consumption is for household cooking. The remaining 10% goes to commercial, industrial, and automotive sectors. In Delhi, the price for a 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinder remains ₹853 as of September 1. This rate has been unchanged since April.