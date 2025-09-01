The price of a 19kg commercial cylinder has been reduced by ₹51.5

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed for fifth straight month

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced a price cut for commercial LPG gas cylinders. The price of a 19kg commercial cylinder has been reduced by ₹51.5, effective September 1. In Delhi, the new price will be ₹1,580 per cylinder. This comes after a series of reductions since April and is expected to benefit restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that rely on these cylinders for their operations.