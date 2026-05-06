Companies' AI shift makes Gen Z job hunting more difficult

Graduate unemployment reached 5.7% late 2025

Unemployment for recent graduates hit 5.7% in late 2025, and a surprising 60% of employers say they have let go of Gen Z hires within months because their values just didn't match up.

While Gen Z cares about self-care and authenticity, employers are still looking for commitment and drive.

To help bridge this gap, some big companies are now using screening tools to find candidates whose values better fit their culture, hoping it will mean fewer quick goodbyes on both sides.