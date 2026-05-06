Companies' AI shift makes Gen Z job hunting more difficult
Gen Z is finding it tougher to land jobs as companies lean into artificial intelligence and rethink what they want from new hires.
Recent reports point out that many young applicants are missing key workplace skills like communication and professionalism, making the job hunt even more challenging.
Graduate unemployment reached 5.7% late 2025
Unemployment for recent graduates hit 5.7% in late 2025, and a surprising 60% of employers say they have let go of Gen Z hires within months because their values just didn't match up.
While Gen Z cares about self-care and authenticity, employers are still looking for commitment and drive.
To help bridge this gap, some big companies are now using screening tools to find candidates whose values better fit their culture, hoping it will mean fewer quick goodbyes on both sides.