Conversive acquires VoxGenie to enhance AI-driven customer interactions
Conversive, a Pune-based AI CRM startup, has snapped up VoxGenie, a company known for smart voice AI.
With this move, Conversive becomes the first platform to blend voice interactions, SMS, chat, and messaging apps all in one place.
The price tag is still under wraps.
VoxGenie's tech handles repetitive calls using natural-sounding AI voices—way better than those old-school phone bots.
It's built for fields where empathy and timing really count, like healthcare or finance.
Plus, it supports multiple languages and keeps conversations smooth and context-aware.
Conversive's CEO Nitin Seth on the acquisition
Conversive's CEO Nitin Seth says this deal will help them offer more personalized voice experiences alongside regular messaging channels.
For anyone interested in how AI is changing customer support—or just tired of robotic call menus—this is a big step toward smarter, friendlier digital interactions across different industries.