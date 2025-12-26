Next Article
Copper prices are breaking records—here's what's up
Business
Copper is suddenly a hot topic, with prices reaching record highs.
Why? It all comes down to the world going electric—think more EVs, solar panels, and upgraded power grids.
This surge in demand has manufacturers scrambling for copper, while supply just can't keep up.
China, supply struggles, and what's fueling the hype
China—the biggest copper user—is ramping up its manufacturing and infrastructure projects, pushing demand even higher.
But opening new copper mines takes years and lots of investment.
Meanwhile, low global stockpiles mean there's not much backup if demand spikes.
Add in investors betting on copper as a "future-proof" asset and some geopolitical drama, and you get today's sky-high prices.