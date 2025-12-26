Copper prices are breaking records—here's what's up

China, supply struggles, and what's fueling the hype

China—the biggest copper user—is ramping up its manufacturing and infrastructure projects, pushing demand even higher.

But opening new copper mines takes years and lots of investment.

Meanwhile, low global stockpiles mean there's not much backup if demand spikes.

Add in investors betting on copper as a "future-proof" asset and some geopolitical drama, and you get today's sky-high prices.