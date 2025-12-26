Sensex falls over 400 points: What's behind today's market decline?
What's the story
India's benchmark equity indices witnessed a steep fall on Friday, with the Sensex falling by nearly 400 points. The decline was attributed to a combination of global and domestic headwinds that made investors cautious. At the time of writing, the BSE Sensex had fallen by 386.20 points to 85,022.50 while NSE Nifty50 was down by 106.80 points at 26,035.30. Most broader market indices were also in red amid rising volatility during the session.
Market analysis
Market correction driven by profit-booking and global cues
The current market correction is mainly due to profit-booking at higher levels, weak global cues, and uncertainty ahead of key macro and policy signals. This isn't attributed to a single negative trigger but rather a mix of factors. Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said "with only four more trading days left for 2025, what looked like a Santa rally appears to be running out of steam."
Investor behavior
Profit-booking and global cues impact market sentiment
The fall in today's session is largely due to profit-booking after a strong rally. Indian equities have been on an upward trajectory for the past few sessions, taking several frontline stocks and indices closer to record highs. With valuations stretched in some market segments, investors opted to book profits especially in banking, financials and select heavyweights that had driven earlier gains. This selling pressure dragged broader indices lower.
External factors
Global market weakness and geopolitical tensions impact India
Weakness in global markets also impacted sentiment in India. Asian equities traded mixed to lower while US futures pointed to a cautious opening later today. Concerns over the pace of global interest rate cuts, persistent inflation in some economies, and ongoing geopolitical tensions have kept risk appetite subdued. For emerging markets like India, such global uncertainty often leads to short-term risk aversion.
Market impact
Financials and heavyweights drag Sensex down
The fall in the Sensex was largely due to losses in heavyweight stocks, particularly in the banking and financial space. Large-cap stocks are usually the first to take a hit during profit-booking phases because of their higher index weightage. Even minor declines in a few heavyweight names can have an outsized impact on headline indices, amplifying market weakness.
Technical analysis
Market grapples with resistance near important technical levels
Markets are also grappling with resistance near important technical levels. With indices struggling to break higher decisively, traders have turned cautious, leading to increased intraday volatility. Such phases are common when markets approach major resistance zones as investors wait for fresh triggers to justify further upside. Despite today's decline, there's no panic selling and broader market damage remains limited.