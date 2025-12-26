Sensex falls over 400 points: What's behind today's market decline?

India's benchmark equity indices witnessed a steep fall on Friday, with the Sensex falling by nearly 400 points. The decline was attributed to a combination of global and domestic headwinds that made investors cautious. At the time of writing, the BSE Sensex had fallen by 386.20 points to 85,022.50 while NSE Nifty50 was down by 106.80 points at 26,035.30. Most broader market indices were also in red amid rising volatility during the session.

Market analysis Market correction driven by profit-booking and global cues The current market correction is mainly due to profit-booking at higher levels, weak global cues, and uncertainty ahead of key macro and policy signals. This isn't attributed to a single negative trigger but rather a mix of factors. Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said "with only four more trading days left for 2025, what looked like a Santa rally appears to be running out of steam."

Investor behavior Profit-booking and global cues impact market sentiment The fall in today's session is largely due to profit-booking after a strong rally. Indian equities have been on an upward trajectory for the past few sessions, taking several frontline stocks and indices closer to record highs. With valuations stretched in some market segments, investors opted to book profits especially in banking, financials and select heavyweights that had driven earlier gains. This selling pressure dragged broader indices lower.

External factors Global market weakness and geopolitical tensions impact India Weakness in global markets also impacted sentiment in India. Asian equities traded mixed to lower while US futures pointed to a cautious opening later today. Concerns over the pace of global interest rate cuts, persistent inflation in some economies, and ongoing geopolitical tensions have kept risk appetite subdued. For emerging markets like India, such global uncertainty often leads to short-term risk aversion.

Market impact Financials and heavyweights drag Sensex down The fall in the Sensex was largely due to losses in heavyweight stocks, particularly in the banking and financial space. Large-cap stocks are usually the first to take a hit during profit-booking phases because of their higher index weightage. Even minor declines in a few heavyweight names can have an outsized impact on headline indices, amplifying market weakness.