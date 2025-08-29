CORE Energy aims for ₹2,000 crore revenue by 2028
CORE Energy Systems, an Indian company active in the nuclear sector, has set its sights on growing revenue from ₹210 crore last year (2024) to ₹2,000 crore by 2028.
Managing Director Nagesh Basarkar says the big leap will come from more private sector projects joining in, alongside a healthy order book lined up for this year.
Right now, most of CORE's business comes from government contracts.
SMRs and private sector involvement
CORE is betting on small modular reactors (SMRs)—think compact nuclear power units—for private companies and is already in talks with several partners.
Changes to India's nuclear liability laws could open the doors for even more private involvement.
International expansion and uranium mining plans
CORE isn't just building at home—they're expanding into France, Germany, and the UK too.
They've also signed a tech licensing deal under the Indo-US civil nuclear agreement and are looking to enter uranium mining to make sure their future plants have enough fuel as India ramps up its nuclear power goals.