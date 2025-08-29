CORE Energy aims for ₹2,000 crore revenue by 2028 Business Aug 29, 2025

CORE Energy Systems, an Indian company active in the nuclear sector, has set its sights on growing revenue from ₹210 crore last year (2024) to ₹2,000 crore by 2028.

Managing Director Nagesh Basarkar says the big leap will come from more private sector projects joining in, alongside a healthy order book lined up for this year.

Right now, most of CORE's business comes from government contracts.