Corning and NVIDIA partner to expand US AI optical capacity

Corning adding more than 3,000 jobs

The plan includes three new facilities in North Carolina and Texas, bringing more than 3,000 new jobs.

The news also gave Corning's stock a solid more than 17% jump in premarket trading.

With this move, Corning hopes to bounce back from slowdowns in other areas and is aiming for a $30 billion annualized sales run rate by the end of 2028 as its optical business gets a big upgrade.