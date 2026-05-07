Corning and NVIDIA partner to expand US AI optical capacity
Business
Corning and NVIDIA just announced a major partnership to boost production of high-speed optical technology for AI data centers in the US.
Corning is planning to ramp up manufacturing by 10 times and increase fiber output by over 50%, all to keep up with the exploding demand for AI.
Corning adding more than 3,000 jobs
The plan includes three new facilities in North Carolina and Texas, bringing more than 3,000 new jobs.
The news also gave Corning's stock a solid more than 17% jump in premarket trading.
With this move, Corning hopes to bounce back from slowdowns in other areas and is aiming for a $30 billion annualized sales run rate by the end of 2028 as its optical business gets a big upgrade.