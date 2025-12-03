Corona Remedies IPO: Key dates, price, and what to know

This Indian pharma company focuses on medicines for women's health, heart and diabetes care, pain relief, and urology. According to CRISIL Intelligence, it's the second fastest-growing among India's top 30 pharma firms by domestic sales—growing at a strong 16.77% CAGR (2022-2025), way ahead of the market average of 9.21%.

Other details

Promoters and investors like Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, and Sage Investment Trust are selling their shares in this IPO—no fresh money is coming into the company itself.

JM Financial, IIFL Capital, and Kotak Capital are managing the issue; Bigshare Services is handling registrations.

Corona Remedies's competitors, as per the RHP, include Abbott India, Alkem Laboratories, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, among others.