Next Article
Corporate India's profits up 11% in Q1 FY2026
Corporate India's profits went up by 11% in Q1 FY2026, hitting ₹19.62 lakh crore—almost matching last year's pace.
But here's the catch: net sales growth slowed to just 4.9%, a big drop from the 10.6% boost seen in Q1 FY2025, as per Bank of Baroda Research.
Mixed sector performance, but gradual recovery expected
Profit margins still improved a bit thanks to lower interest costs after RBI rate cuts.
Sector performance was mixed, but economist Aditi Gupta points out that normal monsoons, festive demand, and lower inflation could help things bounce back soon.
Infrastructure is getting a lift from government spending while exports and services are holding steady.
Overall, there's hope for a gradual recovery ahead.