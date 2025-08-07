Next Article
Crompton Greaves posts 27.8% drop in profits
Crompton Greaves just posted a sharp 27.8% drop in profits for April-June 2025, landing at ₹123.90 crore.
Revenue also slid to about ₹2,000 crore, with both numbers down from last quarter and last year.
Looking at the numbers
All major business segments—like Electric Consumer Durables, Lighting Products, and Butterfly Products—saw lower profits this quarter.
Even though the Electric Consumer Durables segment grew its assets and trimmed liabilities a bit (which is good for stability), overall earnings per share still dropped from ₹2.63 to ₹1.90.
Why this matters
If you're curious about how big brands handle tough quarters or want to see what's happening behind the scenes in consumer tech companies, this is a real-world example of shifting markets and company resilience.