Crude oil prices: Here's why they are holding steady

US crude stockpiles actually went up by 1.5 million barrels last week according to the API report—surprising analysts who expected a drop. However, the official EIA data showed a decrease of 3 million barrels. Gasoline supplies dipped a bit, while distillate stocks nudged higher. Refineries are still running near full speed, but things are easing as the busy travel season winds down.

Global oil production expected to rise in 2025

Energy agencies expect global oil production to rise in 2025, but US output could slip in 2026 if prices drop further.

Plus, a meeting between President Trump and President Putin this Friday could shake things up for global supply because of ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Basically: what happens next could affect everything from gas prices to how much you pay at the pump.