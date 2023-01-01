Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 01, 2023, 11:11 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 2.3% compared to last week

Bitcoin has shed 0.2% of its value over the last 24 hours, trading at $16,524.18. It is 1.9% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 0.2% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,192.68. It is down 2.3% compared to last week. They have market capitalizations of $318.15 billion and $143.78 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $244.02, which is 0.5% lower than yesterday and 0.3% down since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, down 1.0% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.4% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.1%) and $0.066 (up 1.6%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 14.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $9.86 (up 1.7%), $4.29 (down 0.8%), $0.0000088 (down 0.3%), and $0.77 (down 0.8%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 14.0% while Polka Dot has fallen 3.8%. Shiba Inu has lost 3.5% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 5.8%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Nexo, Toncoin, Trust Wallet Token, UNUS SED LEO, and OKB. They are trading at $0.66 (up 8.35%), $2.22 (up 6.92%), $1.44 (up 6.59%), $3.66 (up 4.50%), and $26.32 (up 4.10%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.82%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Neutrino USD, Quant, Internet Computer, Mina, and Stacks. They are trading at $0.44 (down 7.84%), $105.40 (down 4.50%), $3.93 (down 4.19%), $0.44 (down 3.04%), and $0.22 (down 2.58%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $4.88 billion (down 37.11%) and $0.73 billion (down 33.46%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.2 billion which is down 54.06% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $5.11 (down 0.17%), $10.75 (down 0.68%), $16,487.22 (down 0.06%), and $5.52 (down 0.47%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Theta Network, Flow, Chiliz, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.64 (up 0.17%), $0.77 (down 0.37%), $0.66 (down 0.32%), $0.099 (down 0.37%), and $0.77 (down 0.57%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $796.25 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.63 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $865.28 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $941.59 billion three months ago.