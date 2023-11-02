Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Tether

By Sanjana Shankar 10:40 am Nov 02, 202310:40 am

Ethereum is up over 2% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 3.08% in the past 24 hours, trading at $35,532.45. It is 2.41% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2.52% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,855.56. It has increased 2.59% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $694.41 billion and $223.35 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $230.40, up 2.20% from yesterday and up 2.13% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, up 3.03% in the last 24 hours. It is 9.94% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 7.14%) and $0.066 (up 2.88%), respectively.

Solana has risen 29.06% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $42.35 (up 10.87%), $4.73 (up 6.8%), $0.0000088 (up 3.81%), and $0.66 (up 7.07%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 29.06% while Polka Dot has gained 8.76%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 0.22% whereas Polygon is up 5.12%.

Check out the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Decentraland, Uniswap, Oasis Network, NEAR Protocol, and Celestia. They are trading at $0.44 (up 15.44%), $4.80 (up 15.43%), $0.055 (up 14.65%), $1.53 (up 14.35%), and $2.65 (up 13.68%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $226.4959 (down 1.48%), respectively.

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Bitget Token, Maker, and XDC Network. They are trading at $3.88 (down 2.08%), $0.44 (down 1.10%), $1,352.04 (down 1.03%), and $0.055 (down 0.88%), respectively.

These are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $11.61 (up 3.35%), $35,614.66 (up 3.37%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $12.27 (up 9.41%), and $4.74 (up 14.92%), respectively.

Here are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Axie Infinity. They are currently trading at $4.09 (up 5.82%), $2.49 (up 6.19%), $0.66 (up 5.67%), $0.66 (up 7.02%), and $5.62 (up 4.99%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.31 trillion, a 2.08% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $53.55 billion, which marks a 31.97% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.11 trillion, compared to $1.19 trillion three months ago.