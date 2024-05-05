Next Article

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:06 am May 05, 202411:06 am

What's the story Bitcoin has gone up by 0.50% in the past 24 hours to now trade at $63,367.18. Compared to last week, it is 0.71% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down by 0.79% from yesterday and is trading at $3,089.83. From last week, it is down 6.41%. The market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $371.01 billion.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $582.67, a 0.29% decrease from yesterday and 2.62% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 0.42% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.05% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 2.46%) and $0.11 (up 6.27%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 1.26% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $144.7 (down 0.55%), $7.09 (down 1.47%), $0.000022 (down 1.75%), and $0.77 (down 0.88%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 1.26% while Polka Dot has gained 2.88%. Shiba Inu has lost 1.39% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 2.63%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Akash Network, Render, Dogecoin, Avalanche, and JasmyCoin. They are trading at $4.80 (up 9.10%), $8.99 (up 8.51%), $0.11 (up 6.23%), $37.26 (up 4.42%), and $0.011 (up 2.94%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0.03%), $1 (flat), and $592.1140 (down 1.31%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Wormhole, Bonk, Ethena, Conflux, and Stacks. They are trading at $0.66 (down 6.38%), $0.000022 (down 4.86%), $0.88 (down 4.61%), $0.22 (down 4.17%), and $2.30 (down 3.86%), respectively.

Rankings

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $37.26 (up 4.42%), $14.23 (up 0.81%), $12.90 (down 3.15%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $7.45 (down 1.21%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $12.90 (down 3.15%), $9 (up 8.53%), $2.30 (down 3.86%), $2.19 (down 2.05%), and $2.14 (down 1.52%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.35 trillion, a 1.12% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.86 billion, which marks a 26.65% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.55 trillion, compared to $1.63 trillion three months ago.