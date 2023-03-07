Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon

Ethereum's value has gone down by 3.29% since last week

Bitcoin has risen 0.55% over the last 24 hours to trade at $22,477.04. It is down 4.10% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 0.95% from yesterday to trade at $1,574.48. It has fallen 3.29% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $433.95 billion and $192.68 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $288.01, which is 0.69% higher than yesterday and 5.25% down since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, up 1.07% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.97% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.43%) and $0.077 (up 2.30%), respectively.

Solana has declined 0.31% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.499 (up 4.64%), $6.1000 (down 6%), $0.000011 (up 3.62%), and $1.15 (up 2.30%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 0.31%, while Polka Dot has fallen 12.36%. Shiba Inu is down 6.38% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 6.02%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are GMX, Decentraland, Optimism, Enjin Coin, and Fantom. They are trading at $72.06 (up 7.29%), $0.66 (up 6.92%), $2.55 (up 6.24%), $0.44 (up 5.91%), and $0.44 (up 5.90%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.45%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are OKB, Maker, Flare, Rocket Pool, and Litecoin. They are trading at $47.86 (down 3%), $915.35 (down 2.52%), $0.033 (down 1.50%), $38.56 (down 1.23%), and $87.99 (down 1.04%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $10.2 billion (up 15.95%) and $0.95 billion (up 51.59%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.61 billion, which is up 224.54% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin. They are trading at $16.53 (up 3.35%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), $6.40 (up 1.84%), $6.96 (up 1.45%), and $22,467.65 (up 0.53%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, Flow, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $4.86 (up 1.24%), $5.37 (up 1.30%), $0.66 (up 6.95%), $1.05 (up 2.49%), and $1.14 (up 2.98%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion, a 0.04% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.23 billion, which marks a 22.52% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.06 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $857.23 billion three months ago.