By Dwaipayan Roy 10:53 am Apr 07, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed by 2.31% in the past 24 hours, and is now trading at $69,375.72. It is 1.05% lower than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 1.66% from yesterday and now trades at $3,388.45. It is down by 4.42% from last week. The market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $406.81 billion.

Altcoins

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $588.26, which is 0.81% higher than yesterday and 2.71% down since last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 0.77% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.42% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 1.54%) and $0.11 (up 9.16%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has fallen 7.68% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $180.8 (up 2.61%), $8.65 (up 2.21%), $0.000022 (up 4.72%), and $0.99 (up 0.55%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.68% while Polka Dot has fallen 8.91%. Shiba Inu is down 6.27% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 8.7%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Nervos Network, Ethena, Wormhole, eCash, and ORDI. They are trading at $0.022 (up 37.04%), $1.15 (up 16.91%), $1.06 (up 12.39%), $0.000088 (up 12.26%), and $70.68 (up 12.07%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $1 (flat), and $59,200 (up 1.20%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Bittensor, Core, NEAR Protocol, KuCoin Token, and Bitcoin Cash. They are trading at $555.89 (down 2.80%), $2.58 (down 1.85%), $6.97 (down 1.83%), $10.40 (down 1.12%), and $685.18 (down 0.46%), respectively.

Rankings

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $48.80 (up 4.93%), $17.72 (up 1.97%), $17.10 (up 0.51%), $11.38 (up 3.21%), and $1 (flat), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $17.11 (up 0.51%), $3.24 (up 1.76%), $2.73 (up 1.55%), $9.61 (up 1.28%), and $2.65 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.57 trillion, a 1.61% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.18 billion, which marks a 35.09% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.5 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.65 trillion three months ago.