Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 08, 2023 | 11:47 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 0.16% from yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed 0.51% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,222.94. Compared to last week, it is 1.11% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.16% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,833.60. It is up 0.29% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $568.47 billion and $220.33 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $242.42, which is 0.59% less than yesterday and 0.55% higher than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after falling down 0.03% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 9.61% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.38%) and $0.077 (down 1.24%), respectively.

Solana is down by 1.09% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.23 (down 0.044%), $4.98 (down 0.55%), $0.0000088 (down 3.05%), and $0.66 (down 0.66%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 1.09% while Polka Dot is down 1.61%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 8.65% whereas Polygon has lost 0.66%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Hedera, Algorand, Chainlink, Bitcoin Cash, and THORChain. They are trading at $0.055 (up 4.63%), $0.11 (up 3.26%), $7.39 (up 3.01%), $236.42 (up 2.60%), and $0.99 (up 2.05%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.08%) and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, Compound, XDC Network, Synthetix, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $0.0000011 (down 5.91%), $53.97 (down 5.14%), $0.066 (down 4.62%), $2.49 (down 4.39%), and $1.83 (down 4.26%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $29,203.75 (up 0.38%), $12.49 (down 1.50%), $7.38 (up 2.92%), and $5.89 (down 1.27%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, Stacks, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.11 (down 0.76%), $0.44 (down 1.23%), $5.83 (down 0.96%), $0.55 (down 1.76%), and $0.77 (down 2.75%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.16 trillion, a 0.21% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.92 billion, which marks a 59.37% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.18 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.17 trillion.

