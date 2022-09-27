Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Sep 27, 2022

Ethereum is down 0.1% from last week

Bitcoin has risen 6.8% over the last 24 hours to trade at $20,055.08. It is up 2.5% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 6.9% from yesterday and is trading at $1,379.12. From the previous week, it is down 0.1%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $384.29 billion and $166.63 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $284.71, which is 4.9% higher than yesterday and 4.6% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 0.9% in the last 24 hours. It is 22.5% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 3.7%) and $0.066 (up 2.3%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone up by 6.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $34.7 (up 8%), $6.77 (up 8.4%), $0.000011 (up 3.9%), and $0.77 (up 5.5%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 6.1% while Polka Dot has moved up by 5.8%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 2.8% whereas Polygon is 0.8% up.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Terra Classic, Terra, Terra Classic USD, STEPN, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.00033 (up 64.95%), $2.73 (up 32.98%), $0.033 (up 24%), $0.66 (up 14.49%), and $6.41 (up 14.04%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.3%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (up 64.42%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are XRP, IOTA, PAX Gold, Stellar, and Binance USD. They are trading at $0.44 (down 0.48%), $0.33 (down 0.27%), $1,623.27 (down 0.27%), $0.11 (down 0.19%), and $0.99 (down 0.03%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $21.71 billion (up 56.08%) and $2.28 billion (up 80.3%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $2.03 billion which is up 77.82% from yesterday.

DeFi The leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $18.01 (down 0.36%), $20,024.27 (down 0.21%), $6.41 (up 0.27%), and $8.28 (up 0.07%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, Tezos, and Decentraland are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.71 (down 0.06%), $5.68 (down 0.74%), $0.22 (down 1.53%), $1.54 (up 0.26%), and $0.77 (up 0.18%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $923.57 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.5 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $973.69 billion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $941.72 billion.