Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Cardano

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 12, 2022, 11:34 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value is down 5.3% since last week

Bitcoin has risen 0.1% over the last 24 hours to trade at $19,089.76. It is down 6.2% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 1.0% from yesterday and is trading at $1,290.62. From the previous week, it is down 5.3%. Their market capitalization stands at $366.04 billion and $155.97 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $272.06, up 0.7% from yesterday and 8.2% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 1.6% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.3% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.3%) and $0.066 (up 2.0%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has decreased by 8.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.15 (down 1.0%), $6.20 (up 0.1%), $0.000011 (up 0.6%), and $0.77 (down 1.6%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 8.7%, while Polka Dot is down 4.6%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 11.8%, whereas Polygon has lost 5.2%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Huobi Token, Terra, Hedera, TerraClassicUSD, and Convex Finance. They are trading at $6.56 (up 27.96%), $2.63 (up 10.11%), $0.066 (up 8.21%), $0.055 (up 6.23%), and $5.73 (up 3.53%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 2.37%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are ApeCoin, Stellar, Uniswap, Klaytn, and Decred. They are trading at $4.67 (down 7.98%), $0.11 (down 6.18%), $6.10 (down 4.52%), $0.11 (down 3.63%), and $24.67 (down 2.20%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $11.04 billion (up 14.01%) and $0.94 billion (up 18.72%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.46 billion, which is up 6.65% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $15.96 (down 0.38%), $19,087.93 (down 0.09%), $6.09 (down 0.27%), and $7.20 (down 0.06%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.56 (down 0.54%), $4.67 (down 0.24%), $1.35 (down 0.35%), $0.66 (down 0.35%), and $0.77 (down 0.47%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $917.6 billion, a 0.75% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.66 billion, which marks a 3.32% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.06 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $889.07 billion.