Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Dec 11, 2022

Ethereum is up by 0.6% from yesterday

Bitcoin has risen by 0.1% over the last 24 hours to trade at $17,169.95. It is up by 1.5% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 0.6% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,273.54. Compared to last week, it is up by 2.5%. They currently have market capitalizations of $330.37 billion and $153.59 billion, respectively.

The prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $290.36, a 1.1% increase from yesterday and 0.2% lower than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 0.1% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.3% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.5%) and $0.099 (up 0.4%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 2.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.64 (down 0.5%), $5.29 (flat), $0.0000099 (flat), and $0.99 (up 0.7%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 2.3% while Polka Dot has fallen 3.9%. Shiba Inu has gone 0.2% up in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 0.9%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Osmosis, ApeCoin, GMX, Axie Infinity, and Mina. They are trading at $1.02 (up 14.12%), $4.18 (up 6.40%), $54.51 (up 4.73%), $8.24 (up 3.46%), and $0.55 (up 2.87%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.1%), $1 (up 0.2%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Meanwhile, Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (flat).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Chain, Celo, Uniswap, Trust Wallet Token, and Zcash. They are trading at $0.033 (down 6.92%), $0.55 (down 4.95%), $6.10 (down 1.83%), $2.56 (down 1.31%), and $45.45 (down 1.20%), respectively.

Top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $7.14 billion (up 36.96%) and $0.5 billion (up 46.70%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.11 billion, which is up 74.23% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, or decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin. They are trading at $0.99 (flat), $6.09 (up 0.03%), $13.44 (down 0.15%), $6.91 (flat), and $17,147.15 (up 0.04%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.19 (up 1.59%), $1.03 (up 0.06%), $0.11 (down 0.11%), $1 (up 0.12%), and $0.55 (down 0.04%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $854.2 billion, a 0.09% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $24.05 billion, which marks a 32.81% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $885.03 billion, compared to $1.06 trillion three months ago.