Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 12, 2023, 12:20 pm 3 min read

Bitcoin has climbed 0.6% over the last 24 hours and is now trading at $21,815.53. It is 6.73% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 1% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,533.71. From last week, it is down 7.99%. Their market capitalization stands at $420.80 billion and $187.68 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $307.25, down 0.06% from yesterday and 7.55% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling down 0.20% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.74% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.78%) and $0.088 (up 0.26%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 2.71% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.300 (down 0.64%), $6.5950 (up 7.74%), $0.000011 (down 2.67%), and $1.25 (up 1.08%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has declined by 2.71% while Polka Dot has gained 1.93%. Shiba Inu is down 11.52% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 0.29%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Mina, Oasis Network, ImmutableX, Hedera, and BinaryX are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $1.10 (up 23.64%), $0.077 (up 17.33%), $1.06 (up 14.19%), $0.099 (up 13.46%), and $137.98 (up 10.67%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $0.99 (down 0.04%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0.89%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Convex Finance, Neo, Terra, Terra Classic, and Litecoin. They are trading at $5.70 (down 1.15%), $8.77 (down 1.05%), $1.83 (down 0.96%), $0.00011 (down 0.79%), and $93.51 (down 0.78%), respectively.

These are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance and Coinbase Exchange are the top two cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $11.43 billion (down 45.33%) and $0.55 billion (down 55.96%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $17.90 (up 0.66%), $0.99 (up 0.05%), $6.50 (up 1.49%), $21,793.36 (up 0.62%), and $6.96 (up 1.16%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Flow. They are currently trading at $5.22 (up 3.30%), $5.22 (up 2.01%), $0.66 (down 0.16%), $0.77 (up 1.31%), and $1.05 (up 2.40%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.01 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.15 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $880.12 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $863.04 billion.