Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether rates

Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether rates

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 13, 2023 | 10:50 am 3 min read

XRP is 1.13% down from last week

Bitcoin has slipped by 0.99% in the past 24 hours to trade at $30,306.42. It is 0.59% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped by 0.69% from yesterday to trade at $1,868.34. It has fallen by 2.32% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $588.92 billion and $224.7 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $243.71, a 2.34% decrease from yesterday and 1.57% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling down 0.50% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.13% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 2.09%) and $0.066 (down 0.81%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 9.79% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.55 (down 1.76%), $5.13 (down 2.1%), $0.00000747 (down 0.88%), and $0.77 (down 2.87%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 9.79% while Polka Dot has fallen 1.43%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 0.099% of its value whereas Polygon is 6.62% up.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

Compound, BitDAO, Nexo, Bitcoin Cash, and Conflux are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $69.46 (up 4.24%), $0.44 (up 3.07%), $0.66 (up 2.77%), $281.54 (up 2.60%), and $0.11 (up 2.58%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Wrapped Bitcoin, Kava, Algorand, Render Token, and Gala. They are trading at $24,043.26 (down 14.08%), $0.99 (down 10%), $0.11 (down 5.39%), $1.93 (down 4.88%), and $0.022 (down 3.79%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $13 (down 1.33%), $24,048.39 (down 13.98%), $6.25 (up 0.35%), and $5.25 (down 1.57%), respectively.

Take a look at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Tezos, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.12 (down 0.65%), $0.66 (down 0.69%), $0.44 (down 1.08%), $0.88 (down 0.65%), and $0.77 (down 0.55%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion, a 0.63% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.12 billion, which marks a 14.47% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.05 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.23 trillion three months ago.

Share this timeline